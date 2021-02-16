Markets
DIOD

Diodes Q4 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million or $0.59 per share, down from last year's profit of $47.2 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted income was $37.3 million or $0.74 per share, up from last year's $33.8 million or $0.65 per share.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $350.4 million, an increase from $301.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $340.15 million. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Diodes expect revenue to increase to about $400 million, plus or minus 3 percent. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $362.19 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIOD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More