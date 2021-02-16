Diodes Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million or $0.59 per share, down from last year's profit of $47.2 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted income was $37.3 million or $0.74 per share, up from last year's $33.8 million or $0.65 per share.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $350.4 million, an increase from $301.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $340.15 million. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Diodes expect revenue to increase to about $400 million, plus or minus 3 percent. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $362.19 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.