Diodes Q1 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) reported first quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income per share of $0.46 compared to $0.69, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. EBITDA was $52.9 million compared to $69.9 million, previous year.

First quarter revenue was $280.7 million compared to $302.3 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter.

For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects revenue to be approximately $283 million, plus or minus 3 percent.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had approximately $272 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

