Diodes Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.5 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $29.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.3 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.0% to $480.2 million from $350.4 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65.5 Mln. vs. $29.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $480.2 Mln vs. $350.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.