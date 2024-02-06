Diodes Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $25.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $92.1 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.5 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.0% to $322.7 million from $496.2 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $25.3 Mln. vs. $92.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $322.7 Mln vs. $496.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: about $305 mln

