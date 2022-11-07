Diodes Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $86.4 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $68.4 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.2 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $521.3 million from $471.4 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $86.4 Mln. vs. $68.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q3): $521.3 Mln vs. $471.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: about $494 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.