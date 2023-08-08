Diodes Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $82.0 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $80.2 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.3 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $467.2 million from $501.0 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $82.0 Mln. vs. $80.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $467.2 Mln vs. $501.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.