Diodes Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $72.7 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $39.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.3 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $482.1 million from $413.1 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $72.7 Mln. vs. $39.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $482.1 Mln vs. $413.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.