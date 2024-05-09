Diodes Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $71.2 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.4% to $302 million from $467.2 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14 Mln. vs. $71.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $302 Mln vs. $467.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $313-$319 Million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.