Diodes Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $71.2 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $72.7 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.4 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $467.2 million from $482.1 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $71.2 Mln. vs. $72.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $467.2 Mln vs. $482.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: about $467 mln

