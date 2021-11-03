Diodes Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $68.4 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $27.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.3% to $471.4 million from $309.5 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $68.4 Mln. vs. $27.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $471.4 Mln vs. $309.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $476 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.