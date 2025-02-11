Diodes Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.24 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $25.29 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.47 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $339.30 million from $322.70 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.24 Mln. vs. $25.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $339.30 Mln vs. $322.70 Mln last year.

