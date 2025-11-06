Diodes Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.27 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $13.74 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.17 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $392.17 million from $350.07 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.27 Mln. vs. $13.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $392.17 Mln vs. $350.07 Mln last year.

