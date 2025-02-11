DIODES Earnings Results: $DIOD Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIODES ($DIOD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $339,300,000, missing estimates of $346,137,000 by $-6,837,000.
DIODES Insider Trading Activity
DIODES insiders have traded $DIOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEH SHEW LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,010 shares for an estimated $1,345,715.
- EMILY YANG (SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,222 shares for an estimated $215,509.
- BRETT R WHITMIRE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $179,487.
- GARY YU (President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $162,516
DIODES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of DIODES stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,015,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,068,974
- FMR LLC added 947,118 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,700,792
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 828,621 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,106,319
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 459,643 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,458,519
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 266,139 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,056,848
- INVESCO LTD. removed 245,119 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,709,676
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 230,006 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,741,084
