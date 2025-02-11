DIODES Earnings Results: $DIOD Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIODES ($DIOD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $339,300,000, missing estimates of $346,137,000 by $-6,837,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DIOD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DIODES Insider Trading Activity

DIODES insiders have traded $DIOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEH SHEW LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,010 shares for an estimated $1,345,715 .

. EMILY YANG (SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,222 shares for an estimated $215,509 .

. BRETT R WHITMIRE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $179,487 .

. GARY YU (President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $162,516

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIODES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of DIODES stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.