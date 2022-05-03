Diodes (DIOD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Diodes DIOD is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues of $480 million (+/-3%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at 481.1 million, suggesting an improvement of 16.46% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating growth of 66.67% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Diodes’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.81%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Diodes prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Diodes’ strong portfolio of products has positioned it well to capitalize on high-growth areas like IoT, home automation, smart infrastructure, smartphones, 5G, cloud computing, server, storage, data centers, connected cars, embedded systems and precision controls. This is expected to have contributed to the company’s performance in the first quarter.



Despite supply chain management issues, Diodes has increased loading at its LITE-ON Semiconductor facilities.



Besides, recovery in the automotive market bodes well for Diodes despite supply chain constraints. Infotainment & Telematics, Body Control Electronics, Power Train, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Interior and Exterior Lighting, and Motor Control are some of the areas in which the company has been expanding its footprint. This is expected to have helped the company garner new customers that will help to drive the top line.



In the first quarter, the company launched a series of automotive-compliant synchronous buck converters. With 2A and 3A current ratings respectively, the AP6320xQ and AP6330xQ devices support a wide input voltage range, going from 3.8V to 32V.



Diodes is also expected to have benefitted from its global manufacturing footprint in the to-be reported quarter. The company’s global manufacturing footprint provides the company capacity to reduce costs, either by adding equipment to existing lines or converting equipment to larger wafers.

Key Developments in Q1

The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, ME. The South Portland Facility (SPFAB) offers Diodes additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products to accelerate its growth initiatives in the automotive and industrial end markets. This facility, together with Diodes’ existing wafer fabrication facilities in Asia and Europe, will further enhance Diodes’ global manufacturing operations.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Diodes has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

