Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed the most recent trading day at $110.25, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 3.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diodes as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 95.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.2 million, up 35.91% from the prior-year quarter.

DIOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.32% and +46.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Diodes is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diodes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.39, so we one might conclude that Diodes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.