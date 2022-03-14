Diodes (DIOD) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed at $81.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 8.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diodes as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Diodes is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +24.9% and +8.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.38% higher. Diodes currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Diodes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.