Diodes (DIOD) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed at $74.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 15.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Diodes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, which would represent changes of +24.13% and +7.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Diodes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diodes has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.42, which means Diodes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

