Diodes (DIOD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Diodes DIOD reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.34% and improving a whopping 116.2% year over year.
Revenues of $480.2 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.83% and surged 37% year over year.
Quarter Details
In the fourth quarter of 2021, gross profit was $190.7 million, increasing 55.4% year over year. GAAP gross margin was 39.7%, up 470 basis points (bps) on a non-GAAP basis.
EBITDA soared 107.2% year over year to $139 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 34.3% year over year to $70.9 million.
Research and development expenses increased 21.4% from the year-ago quarter to $30.1 million.
Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 21.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 23.7%.
Diodes Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments balance was $373 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $292 million as of Sep 30, 2021.
Cash provided by operating activities totaled $77.6 million in the reported quarter compared with $98.9 million in the previous quarter.
Free cash flow was $22.5 million in the reported quarter compared with $57.8 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2022, Diodes expects revenues to be approximately $480 million (+/-3%).
Diodes anticipates GAAP gross margin on a consolidated basis to be 39.7% (+/-1%).
Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately 21% of revenues.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Diodes carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Diodes’ shares have returned 20.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 1% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Analog Devices ADI, Photronics PLAB and Vocera Communications VCRA.
While Photronics and Vocera sport Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Photonics’ shares have rallied 43% in the past year.
PLAB is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23.
Vocera Communications’ shares have surged 87.7% in the past year.
VCRA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10.
Analog’s shares have returned 5.9% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth in the past year.
ADI is expected to report first-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Photronics, Inc. (PLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.