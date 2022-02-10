Diodes (DIOD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Diodes DIOD reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.34% and improving a whopping 116.2% year over year.



Revenues of $480.2 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.83% and surged 37% year over year.

Quarter Details

In the fourth quarter of 2021, gross profit was $190.7 million, increasing 55.4% year over year. GAAP gross margin was 39.7%, up 470 basis points (bps) on a non-GAAP basis.



EBITDA soared 107.2% year over year to $139 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 34.3% year over year to $70.9 million.



Research and development expenses increased 21.4% from the year-ago quarter to $30.1 million.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 21.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 23.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments balance was $373 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $292 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities totaled $77.6 million in the reported quarter compared with $98.9 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $22.5 million in the reported quarter compared with $57.8 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, Diodes expects revenues to be approximately $480 million (+/-3%).



Diodes anticipates GAAP gross margin on a consolidated basis to be 39.7% (+/-1%).



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately 21% of revenues.

