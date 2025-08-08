Diodes (DIOD) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%

Key Points GAAP revenue exceeded expectations at $366.2 million in Q2 2025, marking the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.32, surpassing the $0.26 non-GAAP estimate, while GAAP earnings rose sharply due to one-time gains.

GAAP gross margin remained flat at 31.5% compared to Q1 2025, despite higher revenue, reflecting continued challenges with product mix and plant utilization.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer supplying analog and discrete components to customers in automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, and communications sectors, reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The most important news was that GAAP revenue climbed to $366.2 million in Q2 2025, above the $357.6 million GAAP figure expected by analysts. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.32, comfortably topping the $0.26 non-GAAP estimate, though slightly down from $0.33 per diluted share (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024. GAAP net income showed a jump compared to the same period last year, largely due to substantial non-operating investment gains and a gain from a business sale. However, GAAP gross margin stayed steady at 31.5%, below the level seen in the prior year. The quarter marked the third in a row with year-over-year growth and a solid beat on expectations, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.26 and GAAP revenue of $366.2 million exceeding the analyst estimate of $357.57 million, but the mix of business and ongoing underused capacity limited profitability advances.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $366.2 million $357.6 million $319.8 million 14.5 % EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.32 $0.26 $0.33 (3.0 %) EPS (GAAP) $0.99 $0.17 482.4% Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 31.5 % 33.6 % (2.1) pp EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $84.5 million $41.1 million 105.6 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Diodes designs and manufactures semiconductors, serving over 50,000 customers globally. Its products are sold into a range of end-markets, including industrial automation, automotive electronics, computers, consumer devices, and networking gear. Core components include analog chips and discrete semiconductors used in power management, signal processing, and circuit protection.

The company’s strategy centers on broad market coverage, reducing reliance on any single industry or customer, and building resilience against changes in demand. Key current priorities are expanding in high-margin markets like automotive and industrial, pursuing acquisitions that broaden technology leadership, and keeping its manufacturing footprint flexible and cost competitive. Success also depends on responding quickly to end-market shifts, adapting manufacturing capacity, and tightly controlling costs.

Quarterly Highlights: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

During Q2 2025, Diodes outperformed on both the top line (GAAP revenue) and bottom line (non-GAAP EPS), exceeding analyst estimates. GAAP revenue was $366.2 million, compared to $319.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Point of sales (POS) increased sequentially across all regions, with double-digit growth in Asia, with a particularly strong uptick in Asia. That shift weighed on profit margins because consumer products tend to be lower margin than automotive or industrial sales.

GAAP gross profit margin held flat at 31.5% compared to the prior quarter but declined compared to the year-ago period. The margin result shows ongoing challenges in aligning production mix with high-margin segments, as well as underused capacity in some manufacturing facilities. According to management, demand for AI-related computing chips, especially for data centers and servers in Asia, supported revenue gains. Yet, automotive and industrial sales as a share of total revenue remained static, falling short of the company’s goal to raise exposure in those segments.

Non-operating items had a significant impact on net income. A $23.4 million unrealized gain from investments was excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net income, and a $12.7 million one-time gain from the sale of a subsidiary elevated the GAAP earnings per share number. Non-GAAP results, which exclude these effects, showed a modest decline from the previous year, providing a clearer view of operating performance. The EBITDA metric (non-GAAP), which reflects operating cash flow before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, more than doubled compared to Q2 2024, benefiting partly from these one-off items.

Operating expenses ticked up modestly in absolute terms but improved as a percentage of revenue thanks to the stronger sales result. Research and development spending grew 22% in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024; research and development spending was $40.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025. Selling, general, and administrative costs (GAAP) were $59.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 1.7% increase year over year. The company generated $21.1 million in free cash flow (non-GAAP), As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $333 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, with total debt of $54 million as of June 30, 2025. Inventory levels declined but remain somewhat above the company’s average target range, a reflection of lingering supply chain adjustments and changes in end-market demand.

Products and Segment Trends

In contrast, growth in automotive and industrial sales—areas featuring higher profitability and longer product life cycles—was flat as a percentage of total revenue. Diodes continues to develop automotive chips for applications like electric vehicle battery management and industrial components for equipment automation. Management noted ongoing opportunities for new designs in electric vehicles and AI computing servers, especially in China and Asia more broadly.

The shift in business mix led to a less favorable margin profile. Lower-margin consumer products took a larger share, while high-margin segments like automotive and industrial remained stable but did not expand. Despite the topline gains, the combination of unchanged factory loading, mix headwinds, and ongoing inventory normalization limited gross margin progress. Baselining these trends against Diodes' stated strategy, returning to higher-margin product growth remains a key target for future quarters.

Outlook and Guidance

Management issued guidance for Q3 2025 targeting GAAP revenue of approximately $392 million, and up 12% from the prior-year quarter at the midpoint. Gross margin (GAAP) is projected at 31.6% (+/- 1%), effectively unchanged from the most recent quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to decline as a percentage of revenue, targeting 26.0%. The company expects ongoing demand in Asia for AI computing components, consumer, and electric vehicle products to drive these results. However, guidance indicates that significant margin expansion is not anticipated in the immediate term, with management expecting GAAP gross margin of 31.6%, plus or minus 1%, as mix and utilization challenges persist.

No clear update was provided on dividend policy. DIOD does not currently pay a dividend. Investors will likely continue to monitor inventory and end-market mix closely for further margin recovery. Non-operating items—such as investment gains—remain a watchpoint, as they greatly influenced the quarter’s headline GAAP profit.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

