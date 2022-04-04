Diodes (DIOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diodes (DIOD) closed at $84.76, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diodes as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +24.9% and +8.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diodes is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Diodes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.09, so we one might conclude that Diodes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

