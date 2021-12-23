Diodes (DIOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed the most recent trading day at $107.54, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 1.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Diodes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 95.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.2 million, up 35.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion, which would represent changes of +115.32% and +46.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diodes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diodes has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.61.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.