Diodes' (DIOD) New Solutions Strengthen Automotive Footprint

Diodes DIOD is making significant strides in the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) market, with the introduction of innovative products designed to enhance efficiency and precision in automotive subsystems.



Diodes’ recent product launches include a high-precision automotive-compliant op amp, automotive-compliant silicon carbide MOSFETs, and automotive-compliant current shunt monitors.



Diodes also recently unveiled the AS333Q, a high-precision operational amplifier engineered for automotive signal conditioning applications. This op amp features input offset stabilization, ensuring accurate analog signal conditioning in current sensing and signal detection functions. With low input offset voltage and minimal temperature drift, the AS333Q maintains exceptional accuracy across the full common-mode input voltage range.



Moreover, AS333Q’s ability to support both supply and ground-referenced inputs, coupled with low-frequency noise reduction and low quiescent current, makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of automotive applications.



Diodes has introduced the DMWSH120H90SM4Q and DMWSH120H28SM4Q automotive-compliant Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. These solutions address the demand for improved efficiency and power density in EV subsystems.



Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

These MOSFETs offer enhanced performance for applications such as battery chargers, on-board chargers, motor drivers and DC-DC converters. With higher breakdown voltage, increased junction temperature and improved power rings, these MOSFETs provide robust and reliable performance. Their low RDS(ON) values and low thermal conductivity enable them to operate at higher drain currents while minimizing power losses.



Diodes has also introduced the ZXCT21xQ family of high-precision current shunt monitors specifically designed for EVs. These monitors offer accurate current sensing across a wide common-mode voltage range, making them ideal for applications such as motor controllers, DC-DC converters, battery management systems and wireless phone chargers.



Moreover, with low offset voltage and gain error, these monitors enable precise current measurement even with small-value sense resistors, reducing power consumption while maintaining accuracy. The ZXCT21xQ family provides multiple voltage gain options and operates over a wide temperature range, ensuring reliable performance in demanding automotive environments.

Automotive Expansion to Boost Prospect

Diodes is benefiting from an expanding portfolio that is helping it to strengthen its footprint in the automotive and industrial markets. These two markets represented 47% of total product revenues in first-quarter 2023.



Automotive contributed 18% of total product revenues. In first-quarter, the company introduced 60 new automotive compliance products. Revenues jumped 33% year over year thanks to strong demand for Diodes’ solutions that are used in ADAS, infotainment, telematics, domain control unit and electric control unit applications.



DIOD also witnessed strong demand for DC-DC buck converters, LDOs, Ideal DiodesControllers, bipolar transistors and TVS products in the same end application. Diodes continues to gain tractions for ReDrivers and crossbar switches as USB type C adoption continues to increase in the vehicles.



Diodes expects second-quarter 2023 revenues of roughly $467 million (+/- 3%) with slower-than-expected recovery in the consumer computing and communications market. However, the automotive and industrial markets are expected to remain strong.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Diodes currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



DIOD shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors industry year to date. While Diodes shares have returned 20%, the sector and the industry have gained 46.3% and 35.7%, respectively.



Allegro MicroSystems ALGM, Nova NVMI and Rambus RMBS are better-ranked stocks in the same industry. All three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Nova and Rambus have returned 44.8%, 40% and 76.2%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.