Diodes (DIOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed at $92.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 3.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Diodes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.9% and +8.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diodes is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Diodes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so we one might conclude that Diodes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

