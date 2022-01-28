Diodes (DIOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diodes (DIOD) closed at $85.87, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 22.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Diodes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 95.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $476.2 million, up 35.91% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diodes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Diodes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.76, so we one might conclude that Diodes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

