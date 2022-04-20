Diodes (DIOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diodes (DIOD) closed at $75.27, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 17.98% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Diodes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Diodes is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.13% and +7.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Diodes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diodes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.61, which means Diodes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

