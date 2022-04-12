Diodes (DIOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diodes (DIOD) closed at $70.27, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 14.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diodes as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.1 million, up 16.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, which would represent changes of +24.13% and +7.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diodes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Diodes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diodes has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.95, so we one might conclude that Diodes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

