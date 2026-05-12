Diodes Chairman Keh-Shew Lu Retires, Angie Chen Button To Be Chairwoman

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) announced the retirement of Board Chairman Keh-Shew Lu, effective immediately.

Following Lu's retirement, the Board has elected Angie Chen Button as Chairwoman of the Board. She joined the company's Board in April 2021 as an independent director and has served as Lead Director since May 2023.

"I am committed to building on the Company's strong track record of execution by working collaboratively with the Board and leadership team to support continued growth, innovation and long-term value creation," Button commented.

In the pre-market hours, DIOD is trading at $111.80, down 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

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