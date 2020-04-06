Diodes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DIOD

In trading on Monday, shares of Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.85, changing hands as high as $44.23 per share. Diodes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIOD's low point in its 52 week range is $30.51 per share, with $59.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.86.

