Dino A Rossi Exhibits Confidence With An Acquisition Of Krystal Biotech Stock Options Worth $6K

Dino A Rossi, Board Member at Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), reported acquisition of company stock options on June 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Revealed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Rossi, Board Member at Krystal Biotech, strategically acquired stock options for 5,000 shares of KRYS. These options empower Rossi to buy the company's stock at a favorable exercise price of $137.46 per share.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Krystal Biotech shares up by 0.9%, trading at $138.7. This implies a total value of $6,199 for Rossi's 5,000 shares.

All You Need to Know About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Understanding the Numbers: Krystal Biotech's Finances

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 94.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 94.3% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Krystal Biotech's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.24.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.96 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.32 , Krystal Biotech's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.99 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Krystal Biotech's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

