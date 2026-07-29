DINO Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Lubricants Split Plan

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto outline a major portfolio shift while highlighting strong refining conditions. Management emphasized plans to separate the Lubricants & Specialties business, improve operational execution and position the company for additional capital deployment.

The company also reported stronger-than-expected results, with adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 and revenue of $10.39 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

DINO Advances Lubricants Separation Plan

DINO CEO and chairman Franklin Myers said the company plans to pursue a tax-efficient separation of its Lubricants & Specialties segment through the capital markets over the next 12 to 18 months.

Management believes the separation will allow the refining business and lubricants business to pursue different strategic priorities, with dedicated leadership teams and greater flexibility in capital allocation.

The company also announced plans to retire its Mississauga base oil refining assets as part of the transition. Myers said the decision reflects the long-term economics of the assets, while the remaining lubricants business will rely on strategic supply agreements and existing Tulsa production.

HF Sinclair Sees Supportive Refining Markets

HF Sinclair highlighted a favorable refining environment driven by tighter supply conditions and strong margins. Management pointed to global disruptions that have removed refining capacity from the market and said tighter markets could continue into 2027.

President and COO Steven Ledbetter said refining performance benefited from operational improvements and commercial execution. Crude oil charge averaged approximately 640,000 barrels per day in the quarter, exceeding the company’s guidance.

The Refining segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 billion compared with $476 million in the prior-year period, supported by stronger margins and volumes in the Mid-Continent and West regions.

DINO Builds Growth Around Operations

DINO management emphasized improving reliability, efficiency and technology across its integrated platform. Myers said the company is reviewing opportunities to enhance existing assets while maintaining financial flexibility.

The company is advancing its Go-West initiative, which is designed to move Rockies production toward Western markets. Ledbetter said the first phase could increase capacity by approximately 35,000 barrels per day and is targeted for completion in 2029.

Management also noted progress in Marketing, where branded fuel sites increased by 63 locations during the quarter.

The company continues to target approximately 10% annual growth in branded sites.

HF Sinclair Expands Capital Return Efforts

HF Sinclair continued returning capital to shareholders during the quarter, distributing $265 million through dividends and share repurchases. Since the Sinclair acquisition in March 2022, the company has returned approximately $5.2 billion to shareholders and reduced its share count by more than 68 million shares.

The board approved a 5% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.525 per share, reflecting management’s continued focus on shareholder returns.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $4.26 billion of liquidity, including $2.26 billion in cash and an undrawn $2 billion credit facility.

DINO Addresses Analyst Questions

A UBS analyst asked about the timing and rationale behind the lubricants separation. Myers said management and the board are aligned with the strategy and believe a standalone structure can better highlight the value of the business.

A Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst asked about the expected earnings profile of the future lubricants company. Lubricants executive Matt Joyce said the business has historically generated approximately $300 million to $350 million in trailing 12-month EBITDA.

Analysts also questioned the impact of retiring the Mississauga assets. Management said the transition is expected to reduce capital intensity and working capital needs while maintaining access to a broad product portfolio through supply agreements.

HF Sinclair Maintains Strategic Focus

HF Sinclair’s management tone centered on operational execution, disciplined investment and improving the company’s long-term structure. Executives emphasized maintaining balance sheet flexibility while evaluating technology investments and targeted growth opportunities.

The company expects third-quarter refining crude oil charge to range between 590,000 and 620,000 barrels per day, reflecting the planned El Dorado turnaround. Management continues to evaluate projects across its portfolio while prioritizing reliability and efficiency.

Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals

DINO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that the stock is among the higher-rated companies based on the Zacks Rank methodology. The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and can change as analysts update their expectations following new company information. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company also has A grades for Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Scores. According to Zacks Style Scores education, A and B Style Scores represent stronger characteristics within each investment style, and stocks with Zacks Rank #1 or #2 ratings combined with favorable Style Scores have historically shown stronger performance potential.





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