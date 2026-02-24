Dino Polska (DNOPF) Price Target Decreased by 87.27% to 13.91

The average one-year price target for Dino Polska (OTCPK:DNOPF) has been revised to $13.91 / share. This is a decrease of 87.27% from the prior estimate of $109.34 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.76 to a high of $15.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 85.46% from the latest reported closing price of $95.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dino Polska. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 30.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOPF is 0.46%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 45,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,743K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 83.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOPF by 49.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,944K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 90.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOPF by 11.21% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,603K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 90.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOPF by 18.89% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 3,624K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 89.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOPF by 17.97% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 1,922K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 87.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOPF by 16.03% over the last quarter.

