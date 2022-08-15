DINO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/17/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/22, HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 9/1/22. As a percentage of DINO's recent stock price of $48.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of HF Sinclair Corporation to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when DINO shares open for trading on 8/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DINO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.76 per share, with $58.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.83.

In Monday trading, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are currently down about 5.8% on the day.

