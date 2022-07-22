Dinh Lee on the Value of Sharing Unconventional Ideas in the Social Media Industry

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Dinh Lee, Social Media Intern at Nasdaq, about the importance of sharing unconventional ideas in the industry of social media.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I recently graduated from UC San Diego with a Communications major with minors in Psychology and Ethnic Studies. For fun, I’ve combined two of my favorite things, food and photography, by running a food blog on Instagram. I also like to get active with some badminton! I am super excited to have returned to Nasdaq for a second summer internship as a Social Media Intern, which is another passion of mine. I work with the Social Media Team to bring awareness to the Nasdaq social media channels and everything Nasdaq has to offer.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

My favorite project—and one that I am most involved in—is the Intern Month Campaign! I am so excited to have the opportunity to help my fellow interns shine and give a new take on what it’s like to be an intern at Nasdaq. I look forward to brainstorming and putting together fun ideas to give a fresh insider look at our intern culture while highlighting the unique personalities of each of our interns.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

Nasdaq has always stood out to me because I love the fast-paced environment, and I love that I feel like I’m learning something new every day. The efficiency and flexibility of everyone stand out, and I like that it pushes me to perform at my best.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

My goal is to learn as much as I can and develop a strong understanding of my work and what it takes to perform it well. Working with a big team like Nasdaq, where everyone has such strong command over what they’re doing and seeing so many different teams come together to collaborate on large projects, sets the tone for what it’s like to demonstrate excellence in what you do. There are so many amazing role models at Nasdaq who are excited to help interns like me learn about what they’re doing and give advice from all the things they’ve learned along the way.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Don’t be afraid to share your ideas! Nasdaq fosters a welcoming environment for me to share ideas that I might think are a little too crazy, but my team always shows their support and help me develop my ideas further to make them work. It is important to step up and own your projects so you can look back on them and feel like you’ve made an impact on the result and learned something new while you were at it.

How do you bring a fresh perspective to your industry?

Nasdaq is a very established company with a strong foundation and overall presence, but as someone in the social media industry, which is constantly evolving, it is important to bring fresh and innovative ideas to help us follow or create trends. I think my overall social media presence and engagement help us keep track of those trends and enable our brand to foster an environment for our younger generations to become interested in what we have to offer. Social media, in general, is an industry that constantly needs fresh perspectives, and you never really know what works until you try it!

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

My advice would be to pay everything you can with a reliable credit card because you can keep track of your spending more so than with cash, and some credit cards offer cashback or points, so you save a bit every time you spend. Of course, always ensure you’re only spending within your means and pay back the entire amount you owe when you get your monthly statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.