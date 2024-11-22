News & Insights

Dingyi Group Reports Profit Decline Amid Rising Revenue

November 22, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Dingyi Group Investment Limited (HK:0508) has released an update.

Dingyi Group Investment Limited anticipates a significant drop in net profit for the six months ending September 2024, despite a notable increase in revenue. The company attributes the profit decline to a lower gross profit margin, impairment losses, and increased selling costs. These factors overshadowed gains from changes in the fair value of financial assets.

