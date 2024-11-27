Dingyi Group Reports Mixed Interim Financial Results

Dingyi Group Investment Limited (HK:0508) has released an update.
Dingyi Group Investment Limited reported its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, revealing a revenue increase to HK$174.4 million from HK$117.8 million in the same period last year. However, the company’s profit before tax fell significantly to HK$41.1 million, down from HK$121.2 million, highlighting challenges in managing costs and impairments. Despite this, gains from financial assets showed improvement, pointing to potential opportunities for recovery.
