Dingdong Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 27.2%

(RTTNews) - Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) reported that its net income for the third quarter increased to RMB 133.4 million from RMB 2.1 million, a year ago. Net income per share was RMB 0.40 compared with net breakeven per share. Non-GAAP net income increased to RMB 161.6 million from RMB 15.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per share was RMB 0.49 compared with RMB 0.04. Third quarter revenue was RMB 6.54 billion, a year-over-year increase of 27.2%.

The company has raised expectations for both net profit and scale compared to that in last quarter, and is expecting considerable year-over-year growth for the fourth quarter and this year. The company targets to achieve both non-GAAP and GAAP profits in the fourth quarter and for the entire year of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.