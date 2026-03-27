Dingdong (DDL) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 3.18

The average one-year price target for Dingdong (NYSE:DDL) has been revised to $3.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of $2.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.48 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.01% from the latest reported closing price of $2.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dingdong. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDL is 0.46%, an increase of 168.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.30% to 59,039K shares. The put/call ratio of DDL is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Today Evergreen Fund holds 11,879K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,716K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boundless Plain Holdings holds 7,989K shares.

Platinum Investment Management holds 6,461K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDL by 316.11% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 3,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDL by 0.04% over the last quarter.

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