Dingdong (Cayman) Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 7:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) will host a conference call at 7:00 AM ET on March 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.100.me/Events-and-Webcasts

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Conference ID 4474666.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code: 7865911.

