Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd - ADR (DDL) Price Target Decreased by 13.09% to 5.75

The average one-year price target for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd - ADR (NYSE:DDL) has been revised to 5.75 / share. This is an decrease of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 6.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.63 to a high of 10.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDL is 0.75%, an increase of 265.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 58,933K shares. The put/call ratio of DDL is 5.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Today Evergreen Fund holds 11,879K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,716K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 11,141K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 9,112K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,698K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDL by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,452K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing a decrease of 74.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDL by 85.65% over the last quarter.

Dingdong Background Information

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand.

