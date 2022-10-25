Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dingdong (Cayman) Limited's (NYSE:DDL) future prospects. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The US$606m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥6.7b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥3.6b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dingdong (Cayman)'s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American Consumer Retailing analysts is that Dingdong (Cayman) is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CN¥598m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Dingdong (Cayman) given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Dingdong (Cayman) is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

