DINGDONG (CAYMAN Earnings Preview: Recent $DDL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DINGDONG (CAYMAN ($DDL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,206,450,000 and earnings of $0.19 per share.
DINGDONG (CAYMAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of DINGDONG (CAYMAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,522,043 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,992,301
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,503,411 shares (+3516.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,931,188
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,419,190 shares (+397.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,654,943
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 1,336,471 shares (+195.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,383,624
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,198,006 shares (+164.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,929,459
- MORGAN STANLEY added 831,861 shares (+122.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,728,504
- POLYMER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 789,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,590,045
