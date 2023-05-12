DineEquity (DIN) Declares $0.51 Dividend

DineEquity said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $64.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.34%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in DineEquity. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.20%, a decrease of 39.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 18,839K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DineEquity is 85.68. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.06% from its latest reported closing price of 64.88.

The projected annual revenue for DineEquity is 829MM, a decrease of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,731K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,218K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,170K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 955K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 741K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

