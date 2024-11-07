Dine Brands price target raised to $43 from $38 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Dine Brands (DIN) to $43 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 missed on sales, while beat on earnings, similar to Q2, showcasing the resilience of the asset-light franchise model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.