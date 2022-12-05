Dine Brands Global To Acquire Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dine Brands Global, Inc. has agreed to acquire Fuzzy's Taco Shop from Experiential Brands LLC, a subsidiary of NRD Holding Company, for $80 million in cash. The purchase price is approximately $70 million. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Fuzzy's is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. With 138 restaurants in 18 states, it is expected to generate approximately $230 million in systemwide sales in 2022. Fuzzy's is led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Damico.

