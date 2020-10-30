Dine Brands Global, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.7% to hit US$177m. Dine Brands Global also reported a statutory profit of US$0.60, which was an impressive 100% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DIN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Dine Brands Global's six analysts is for revenues of US$832.5m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Dine Brands Global is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$4.79 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$822.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.85 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$74.00, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dine Brands Global at US$92.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$54.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Dine Brands Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 22% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Dine Brands Global is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Dine Brands Global going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Dine Brands Global that we have uncovered.

