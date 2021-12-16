Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -47.37% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIN was $74.88, representing a -25.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.70 and a 32.53% increase over the 52 week low of $56.50.

DIN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). DIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports DIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 262.01%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the din Dividend History page.

