Dine Brands Global, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.03 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $32.29 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dine Brands Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.91 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $204.77 million from $206.30 million last year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

