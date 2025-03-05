Dine Brands Global, Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.0 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $32.3 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dine Brands Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.9 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $204.8 million from $206.3 million last year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.0 Mln. vs. $32.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $204.8 Mln vs. $206.3 Mln last year.

