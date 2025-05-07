Dine Brands Global, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.84 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $16.96 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dine Brands Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.40 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $214.780 million from $206.235 million last year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

