DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Earnings Results: $DIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL ($DIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $204,770,000, beating estimates of $202,557,520 by $2,212,480.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DIN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 494,269 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,877,496
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 486,380 shares (+154.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,640,038
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 428,319 shares (+640.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,892,401
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 341,893 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,290,979
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 253,688 shares (+691.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,636,008
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 239,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,473,339
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 222,571 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,699,387
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.